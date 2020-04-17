Boat capsize: two bodies found off Versova; fishermen arrested

Bodies of two of the three labourers, who went missing after their boat capsized near Madh jetty, washed ashore on Thursday morning. The Malwani police, meanwhile, have arrested the two fishermen ferrying them, charging them with multiple offences.

The small fishing boat, operated by the two fishermen from Versova fishermen’s colony, was taking five labourers from Madh to Versova when the incident occurred late on Tuesday night. The labourers were working in a fish meal storage godown at Madh and were residents of Versova.

Officials with the Malwani police said the two bodies were found in the waters near Versova.

“The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad (59) and Yousuf Usman (44). The third, Sadiq Qasmani (56), is yet to be found and our efforts to trace him are under way,” senior police inspector Jagdeo Kalapad, Malwani police station, said.

On Thursday morning, the police registered a case against the two fishermen. Inquiries have revealed that despite the lockdown, the fishermen would ferry the labourers to the godown in the morning and bring them home in the evening, for a price. Negligence was also found in the fact that the boat was loaded beyond its capacity, and the boat’s occupants were put in close proximity to each other, giving rise to the possibility of COVID-19 infection.

“We have booked the duo for disobeying an order promulgated by a government servant, for negligent act with regards to an infectious disease, and for causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Mohan Dahikar said.

Both fishermen were arrested on Thursday afternoon, and later released on bail, officers said.