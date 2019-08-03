BNI’s Mumbai chapter generates ₹1,228 crore business in one year

Ivan Misner, founder and chief visionary officer of business networking organisation, Business Network International (BNI), has said BNI’s Mumbai chapter had generated business of ₹1,228 crore amongst members in the past year.

At a select media interaction on Wednesday, Mr. Misner said in Mumbai alone, BNI had grown to 65 chapters in five regions with over 3,500 members. “Members in Mumbai passed 1,95,428 referrals which in turn translated into over ₹1,228 crore of business in the last 12 months.” Mr. Misner was in India on the occasion of Mumbai Members’ Day 2019, which was observed on August 1. “BNI has grown to 29,300 members in India, across 77 cities over the past 14 years, and foresees a membership count of over 50,000 by 2020.”

Generating over ₹12,000 crore of business in the financial year 2018-19, BNI has accentuated the growth of Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a sector contributing significantly to the GDP. Mr. Misner said, “BNI has seen exponential growth over the last few years across the world and we look forward to even greater growth as we negotiate the fourth decade for the organisation.”

BNI, founded in 1985, started with one chapter in the U.S. and now has grown to 2,59,206 members in 74 countries. BNI members join chapters and only one member from a particular profession or trade is admitted to each chapter. There are currently over 607 chapters across India. Chapter members meet weekly and follow a structured agenda designed to help them generate quality business for each other. Business is generated through the process of passing referrals where members connect each other to their contact spheres depending upon the queries they receive.

BNI, Mr. Misner said, has changed the way the world does business, with its emphasis on collaboration and mutual support. “India is the most exciting growth story for us and especially Mumbai. Not only has the region seen tremendous growth in terms of members and business generated over the past two years, we see Mumbai leading the world, impacting the MSME sector in the country.”

Mr. Misner said the organisation believes in ‘givers gain,’ where every member is urged to give business first to their fellow members to ultimately gain business, by virtue of this philosophy. “The agenda of BNI is designed to propel members to bond with each other, develop trust, and support each other in their growth.”

Mac Srinivasan, global markets president, BNI, said the last financial year has been fantastic for BNI in India, and its presence will further bolster their resolve to become the largest and most exciting national programme for BNI in the world. “While bringing prosperity to one lakh entrepreneur families, BNI will create employment for 10 lakh Indians by December 2030.”

Atul Joglekar, head – operations, BNI India, said members get an opportunity every week to train their fellow members on how to find referrals for their business. “In effect, each member acts as a referral partner for their fellow members and vice versa, and thus helps grow business for every member in the chapter. The average business transacted per member in BNI India is ₹40 lakh per annum. BNI facilitates business between members, locally and globally, and this has resulted in business of ₹11,568 crore among BNI members in India over the past 12 months.”