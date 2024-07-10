BMW crash case: How did police track down accused Mihir Shah

Mumbai Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah, accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, after two days of painstaking probe when his friend made the mistake of switching on his mobile phone only for 15 minutes.

Mr. Shah, 24, who had managed to evade the police since the accident on July 7 morning, was finally arrested from Virar near Mumbai.

The luxury car driven by Mr. Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on July 7 morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

As per the police, Mr. Shah then fled from the Kala Nagar area leaving his car and driver behind in an auto rickshaw, and reached his woman friend’s residence in suburban Goregaon.

The friend called his sister, who reached Goregaon, and took both Mr. Shah and his friend to her Borivali residence, a senior police official said.

The Shah family then decided to flee to a resort at Shahapur in Thane district in an Audi car. Mr. Shah, his mother Meena, sisters Kinjal and Pooja and two friends stayed at the resort.

After learning the identity of one of the friends accompanying him, Mumbai Police tracked his number, but this friend too had switched off his mobile phone, the official said.

On late July 8 evening, Mr. Shah along with his friend left the Shahapur resort and reached Virar, where his friend switched on his mobile phone for 15 minutes, he said.

Police immediately tracked down the mobile tower location and intercepted the duo, the official added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that the Worli hit-and-run case is a murder, as the accused dragged the deceased to a dairy and then hit her again by reversing the car.

“Will you get what you need in the blood if you take a blood sample after 7 hours? My demand is that don’t go by the blood sample and all for now, what can be seen on CCTV, what the driver has said, what the victim has said, it’s a murder and it should be dealt with like that only. Hit-an-run is another thing, but they have dragged (the deceased) till dairy and again hit by reversing (the car), and hence it’s a murder,” Mr. Thackeray said on July 9.

As to Mr. Shah’s movements prior to the accident, the official said that after partying with friends at a bar in the Juhu area, he left with his driver for South Mumbai in the early hours.

He was spotted in Marine Drive area around 4:30 a.m., driving the BMW car. Driver Rajrushi Bidawat was sitting next to him.

As the vehicle reached Worli, the car hit the two-wheeler, killing Kaveri Nakhwa.

