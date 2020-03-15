BMW accident in Worli: driver battles for life

A policeman inspects the damaged car.

Mumbai

15 March 2020 02:03 IST

40-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including one to head

The Worli police have booked a 40-year-old woman for allegedly causing the death of three people, including her own mother and infant daughter, due to rash and negligent driving. The accused is battling for life with critical injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 4.10 p.m. on Friday near Mela restaurant in Worli. Namita Chand (40), a resident of Andheri, was driving her BMW with her six-month-old daughter Nishika, mother Bhavana Bhatija and relative Juhi Gurnani (50) in the vehicle when they met with an accident.

“Ms. Chand left from her residence with her mother and daughter to have a meal at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli and picked up Gurnani from her Worli residence on the way,” senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe said.

Advertising

Advertising

Eyewitnesses to the accident said Ms. Chand drove over a speed breaker at a very high spee and lost control over the vehicle.

“Ms. Chand might not have seen the speed breaker and hit it at full speed, because of which the car jumped and dashed into the divider on the right, damaging it as well. Bhatija, who was sitting in the front seat, was partly thrown out of the car through the broken windshield,” Usman Sheikh, who runs a butcher’s shop near the accident spot, said.

Dinesh Soni, a vegetable seller who was at the spot, said, “We ran to the vehicle and saw Nishika near Bhatija’s feet. We picked her up to find her breathing and stopped an ambulance that was approaching, after which we rushed the injured to Jaslok Hospital at Peddar Road.” Doctors declared Nishika, Bhatija and Gurnani dead on arrival.

“Ms. Chand is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of the hospital. She has suffered multiple injuries, including one to her head,” Mr. Varpe said.

The police have booked Ms. Chand for causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, officers said.