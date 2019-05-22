BMC’s new parking scheme

The newly-formed Mumbai parking authority, that is exploring the idea of allowing public parking within housing societies and commercial spaces, will be holding meetings with the stakeholders to explain the concept to them and gauge their disposition towards the idea.

The authority was mooted in the Development Plan last year and consists of officers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police, traffic police, Regional Transport Office (RTO) among others. The BMC has been surveying all the parking spots in the city and as part of its attempt to curb on-street parking to reduce congestion, is considering allowing public parking within private premises. This means, if the parking space in a housing society, office or commercial space is vacant for a fixed number of hours everyday, the establishment can allow people to park there for those hours.

As part of the same idea, the civic body wants to reach out to these establishments, mainly housing societies, and hold consultations with them. They will be given the alternative to opt for the scheme and formulate the rules such as number of parking spaces and the time slot.

“Establishments will have to operate the parking spaces themselves by appointing staff who will run the parking facility in those hours and issue receipts. The societies will generate a lot of revenue from the scheme and in turn, they will have to pay a fraction for its maintenance,” said IAS officer Ramanath Jha who is part of the authority.

When asked whether the BMC will lay down ceiling rates for the societies, Mr. Jha said a decision needs to be taken in the matter. “Even if the society tries to overcharge, the market forces may not allow it. If they are overcharging, they will not get response,” he said.

The society will also have to ensure security for these parking lots and can even appoint valet facilities for car owners.

The move will largely help commuters who go to a particular area and are looking for parking.

Commuters will get to know of the parking spaces through a mobile application being developed by BMC that involves GIS mapping. All parking spaces in the city will be mapped using the GIS technology, and people will be able to find a parking spot at any location across the city on the mobile application. Once they book the spot, they can use it for the booking period.