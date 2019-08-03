Mumbai

BMC’s new open spaces policy on the cards

Citizens may submit suggestions within a fortnight to the Superintendent of Gardens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited suggestions and objections from citizens before drafting a new open spaces policy. The 2015 policy had run into trouble after it allowed private players to adopt open spaces. After the public outcry, the policy was scrapped. The BMC then took back the open spaces and started maintaining them through contractors.

However, the BMC is considering giving them for adoption once again. Officials of the BMC’s gardens department have been instructed to draft a more citizen-friendly and CSR-friendly policy. The BMC has 1,068 open spaces and wants to come out with a policy for all of them. Citizens may submit suggestions within a fortnight to the Superintendent of Gardens, VJB Udyan, Byculla (East), or email them at jtmc.vig@mcgm.gov.in or sg.gardens@mcgm.gov.in

