BMC’s annual flower show to be based on ‘icons of Mumbai’

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual flower show at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo, also known as Byculla zoo, this year will feature floral arrangements of Gateway of India, Old Woman’s Shoe and other icons of Mumbai. In its 25th year, the flower show will be held from January 31 to February 2.

BMC’s gardens department hosts a Flower Show and Exhibition at the zoo every year and since 2016, it has been designed around a central theme. In the first year, the theme was ‘Clean Mumbai’ and in 2017, the BMC erected attractive selfie points where cartoon characters were created using topiary. In 2018, the same was done for aquatic creatures. While 50,000 people visited the exhibition in 2016, the numbers went up to 1.5 lakh in 2018.

This year’s theme is icons of Mumbai, which means the civic body will be creating topiary models of iconic structures like the first tram of India, a textile mill and a camera to symbolise Bollywood, among other things. The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Mayor of Mumbai. Several dignitaries are expected to attend.

The exhibition will feature various species of shrubs, flowering plants, fruit-bearing trees, bonsai, exotic vegetables and spice shrubs. Visitors can also buy saplings, seeds, garden equipment at the exhibition. The first such flower show was organised by BMC on January 18, 1996.