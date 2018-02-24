BMC to use own funds to provide rations to TB patients

Mumbai: The BMC will provide dry rations to tuberculosis patients across the city on a monthly basis from February. Earlier, rations were provided only in areas around Kurla and Mankhurd in L-ward and M- E ward, and the sytem was dependent on donors.
Now, the civic body will be using its own resources to procure rations, with help from the State government. This would ensure that they are provided with regularity, Dr. Dakha Shah, Deputy Executive Health Officer, Mumbai District TB Control Society, said. Dry rations include a standard package weighing 11.5 kg, including rice (3 kg), wheat flour (3 kg), moong dal (1 kg), gram flour (1 kg), groundnuts (1.5 kg) and jaggery. Earlier, rations would comprise milk and eggs, but these have been discontinued as they were perishable.
