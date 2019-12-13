BMC to pull down walls, fence public gardens

In order to make open spaces more accessible and attractive to people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to convert their boundary walls into fences across the city. This will ensure people become aware of and are attracted to gardens in their vicinity or have a pleasant experience while passing by. To start with, the proposal will be implemented on a trial basis in a few gardens.

The BMC maintains around 1,000 recreation grounds, playgrounds and open spaces in the city. Traditionally, many of these have tall compound walls to prevent encroachment, but it has been seen over the years that many people are unaware of the open spaces in their neighbourhood.

A few years ago, BMC’s H West ward office undertook an initiative to make Patwardhan garden visible to everyone by erecting a fence. Hawkers were also removed to ensure the garden was visible from Linking Road.

A similar initiative is planned across the city wherein open spaces near important roads and railway tracks will be given fencing or barbed wires instead of walls. “This will help people see how well-maintained the gardens are and attract more visitors. Besides, even if someone is driving by, they can enjoy the experience. Take Oval Maidan for instance. Anyone walking or travelling near the ground is drawn to it due to the vast green expanse visible from outside,” said a BMC official.

The initiative was planned at a meeting of the municipal commissioner and senior officials earlier this week. BMC is also hoping the visibility will help put curbs on untoward activities in public places.