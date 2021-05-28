Mumbai

BMC to provide free jabs for students going abroad

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced free, walk-in vaccination for students who have received admission in foreign universities and need the COVID-19 jab to travel.

The drive will be held on May 31, June 1, and June 2 at Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba hospitals. The students are required to carry the I-20 or DS-160 form/verified confirmation letter from the foreign university along with personal ID proofs.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “I will be speaking to the other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement this drive in and around those cities for students with confirmation letters from foreign universities. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed.”

Comments
