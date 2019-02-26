BMC to print complaint numbers on clean-up marshals’ receipts

In the wake of a growing number of complaints against clean-up marshals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will print complaint numbers for people to call on, behind receipts issued by the marshals. The complaint helpline numbers are 1292 and 1293. A signboard with the numbers will be put up at Dadar as the BMC has been getting the most number of complaints from here.

Strict guidelines

The Hindu had reported, in its February 11 edition, that the BMC had laid down stringent guidelines for new clean-up contracts wherein the contractor could even be blacklisted for violating rules, which require marshals to have high-school education, knowledge of Marathi, and donning of uniform at all times. Each marshal needs a character certificate from the police. If serious violations are found, the contract can be terminated immediately.

While the policy is pending with the Standing Committee, the number of complaints against marshals are piling up. Marshals reportedly fleece unsuspecting people in public places, overcharge, do not give proper receipts, talk rudely, target travellers boarding long-distance trains by standing near the Swami Narayan temple near the station.

Vishwas Shankarwar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), said, “Sometimes, people are charged higher than the stipulated fine but may not be in a position to argue with the marshal. The receipt has the amount printed but people find out later that they were fleeced. They can call these numbers for complaints against the marshals and we will take appropriate action.”

The scheme to have designated marshals in every ward was introduced in 2007, but was discontinued in 2011 after a large number of complaints of corruption and extortion. It was revived in 2016, but the contractors’ tenure ended in June 2017. The agencies have been given extensions of one year and another four months.

There have been several instances of clean-up marshals being booked for extortion or even assault. The corporation has appealed to people to file complaints with it or with the police.