ADVERTISEMENT

BMC to impose water cut in Mumbai from July 1 as water stock in lakes down to 7%

June 28, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Mumbai

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai is down to 7% In 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04% and 16.44% water stock respectively

PTI

A aerial view of the Vaitarna dam that provides water to Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10% water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday, its entry into the financial capital being two weeks.

Mr. Chahal told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about 7%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26% stock at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04% and 16.44% water stock respectively, as per the report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US