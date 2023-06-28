HamberMenu
BMC to impose water cut in Mumbai from July 1 as water stock in lakes down to 7%

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai is down to 7% In 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04% and 16.44% water stock respectively

June 28, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A aerial view of the Vaitarna dam that provides water to Mumbai.

A aerial view of the Vaitarna dam that provides water to Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10% water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday, its entry into the financial capital being two weeks.

Mr. Chahal told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about 7%.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26% stock at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04% and 16.44% water stock respectively, as per the report.

