BMC to form expert committee on bridges

The BMC on Wednesday decided to form a committee of experts who will advise the bridges department on the re-audit, repairs and reconstruction of closed dilapidated bridges, after Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam met Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. Mr. Pardeshi directed officers to start work on its formation and work out roles and responsibilities. Activists Sucheta Dalal, Anil Galgali and Shirish Patel were present in the meeting and are likely to be on the committee.