BMC to construct two more pet crematoriums in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised a contractor for the construction of two new pet crematoriums at Malad and Deonar. The move comes as a result of the lack of such facilities in the city.

Dead strays are taken away by the municipal garbage vans but pet owners are often confronted with the problem of disposing of the carcass of their pets. While private organisations in the city provide pet cremations, there aren’t any such public services.

Last year, the BMC had allotted the contract for the construction of the city’s first pet crematorium in Mahalaxmi, which is currently in the design stage.

It has finalised contractors for the other two — one each in the eastern and western suburb — and will table a proposal before the standing committee soon.

According to the proposal, a 2,000 sq.ft. crematorium will be constructed in Malad and a 500 sq.ft. one in Deonar.

The faiclity in Malad will have an incinerator with a capacity of 500 kg per hour, while the one in Deonar will have the capacity of 50 kg per hour. Both crematoriums will run on PNG.

Yogesh Shetye, general manager of Deonar abbatoir, said, “Private crematoriums charge a lot. Hence, it was decided that the BMC should provide this facility to people. Besides, there is a High Court judgement and other rules which make it mandatory to have animal birth control centres and such crematoriums in the city.”

According to Mr. Shetye, the move is especially aimed at pets that died of a disease. However, the crematoriums can be used only by pet owners with a BMC licence. In case anyone wants to dispose of the carcass of a stray animal, they would need to bring a death certificate from a veterinarian.

The project will cost ₹17.8 crore, including the maintenance of the facilities for five years, and the construction will be completed in six months.