BMC to ask MRIDC to build 12 road overbridges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering the option of getting the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) to construct 12 road overbridges (ROBs).

The construction or repair of ROBs across the city is usually done by the railway (WR or CR) along with the BMC. Both agencies construct the portion under their jurisdiction, with the BMC paying the CR or WR.

However, the coordination has turned out to be a major hassle over the years, due to which projects get delayed. The BMC is now considering MRIDC as a common agency that will undertake work and maintain the structure during the guarantee period, with the BMC paying it the requisite amount.

There was a tussle between the BMC and railways last year over the demolition and reconstruction of Delisle Bridge, to the extent that a decision had to be taken in a meeting with the Chief Minister and Union Railway Minister. It was then decided that both agencies will construct portions in their jurisdiction.

“In the railways, a general administrative drawing requires 22 signatures from the authorities, after which we can proceed with tendering. The process would take up to two years, the time required for construction of a bridge,” said a civic officer on condition of anonymity. The BMC has to get drawings approved from the railway authorities.

Therefore, BMC representatives approached MRIDC and joint meetings were held with them and WR and CR. MRIDC, also known as MahaRail, is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways. The BMC will soon be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MRIDC for the construction of 12 ROBs across the city. These 12 will include the two long-pending bridges at Mahalaxmi.

“MRIDC has assured us that it will construct these bridges in 670 days. There will be provision of penalty and rewards. We want quality and timely work. We will give them monthly targets that will be reviewed,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal.

MRIDC will do the tendering for these bridges. Standing Committee and general body approval will only be needed at the MoU stage. Once the MoU is done, MRIDC will appoint contractors for each job.