BMC to appoint agency to study coastal road impact

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will finally appoint an agency to study the impact of the Coastal Road project on fisherfolk’s livelihood. A proposal for this will be tabled before the standing committee on Friday.

The Hindu had, in March, reported how the Bombay High Court had come down heavily on the BMC and State government for not conducting a proper survey on how the coastal road will affect the livelihood of fisherfolk. The court had also asked the State government if it had thought of a substitute occupation for the 600 fishing families whose livelihood is under threat due to the road. The court was hearing a petition filed by two fishing societies.

The BMC has now decided to appoint Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Mumbai to conduct the study. The institute will study the coastal road’s impact on fishing, fishing expansion, number of families affected, boats and suggest mitigation measures. The BMC will pay the agency ₹41 lakh for the project.

“We were never opposed to the project but are opposed to the large-scale reclamation. After submission of the report, the BMC will offer us compensation for our losses. But how can they make up for a livelihood lost? They should give us government jobs,” said Harishchandra Nakhwa, President, Worli Fishermen Society.

When asked about the delay, a senior civic official associated with the project said, “When we applied for permission to the fisheries department, we were not given any guidance. We are not averse to the survey. We will get it done. We have formulated a committee, as per court orders, that will look into the losses that will be suffered by the fishermen and award compensation.”