BMC suspends biometric attendance of employees

16 March 2020 02:30 IST

In view of the spread of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has suspended biometric attendance of employees to ensure no infection is spread due to repeated contact with the machine.

The BMC has thousands of employees working in its head office, other offices, fire stations, hospitals, schools and chowkies across the city. Based on the Centre’s instructions, they will not have to lodge attendance through biometric system until March 31 but will have to sign a register instead.

The civic body also shut down Byculla zoo on Sunday until further notice. The zoo attracts thousands of visitors every month, especially on weekends and public holidays.

