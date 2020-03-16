BMC suspends biometric attendance of employees

In view of the spread of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has suspended biometric attendance of employees to ensure no infection is spread due to repeated contact with the machine.
The BMC has thousands of employees working in its head office, other offices, fire stations, hospitals, schools and chowkies across the city. Based on the Centre’s instructions, they will not have to lodge attendance through biometric system until March 31 but will have to sign a register instead.
The civic body also shut down Byculla zoo on Sunday until further notice. The zoo attracts thousands of visitors every month, especially on weekends and public holidays.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.