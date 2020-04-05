BMC sets up 10 screening clinics

To prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the community, the BMC has set up screening clinics at 10 locations in the city. The move will ramp up testing as the clinics will screen people, even without a travel history, who exhibit symptoms.

The civic body has taken a number of measures to reduce the burden on municipal hospitals. It had earlier allowed private labs to test people who exhibit symptoms by collecting samples from their homes.

In the latest such move, these 10 screening clinics have been set up in containment zones and congested areas likes slums, chawls and gaothans. The objective is to reach out to people who want to get tested but do not have access to private labs. These clinics will work for four hours every day, collect samples from patients and send them for testing. They have already started operating.