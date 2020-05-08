Mumbai

BMC sets aside 3,343 beds for air passengers

In view of the imminent arrival of hundreds of Indians stuck in various countries abroad in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set aside 3,343 quarantine beds in 88 hotels in the city.

Around 14,800 Indians stuck in 12 countries will be brought back home on board 64 special flights. Of these, about 1,900 citizens from countries like Bangladesh, Phillipines, Singapore, Malaysia, the U.K., and the U.S. will be reaching Mumbai.

The returnees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms regularly and if they are seen to develop symptoms, they will be tested and moved to appropriate facilities.

