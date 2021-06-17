BMC seeks probe into fears of ‘fake’ vaccination camp

Mumbai

17 June 2021 04:14 IST

A day after residents in a housing complex in Mumbai alleged a scam in the COVID-19 vaccination programme organised within the society through private players, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought a report on the incident within 48 hours.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (western suburbs) directed the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Vishwas Shankarwar to conduct the probe.

“The team which vaccinated the residents had no laptops. Aadhar number was taken from them and the OTP was sought after a few days. The vaccination certificates were from different hospitals. This created speculation in the minds of people and therefore the residents have filed a police complaint. The incident is serious,” said Mr. Kakani’s letter.

The Hindu had reported on Wednesday about the concerns of the residents vaccinated at a camp held on May 30 at Hiranandani Heritage in Kandivli west area of Mumbai. Each of the 390 recipients of the vaccine paid ₹1,260. Two hospitals, Kokilaben and Nanavati, have denied any involvement in organising the camp after learning that their names were mentioned.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Sagar organised another vaccination camp in the same society. “More than 350 residents were successfully vaccinated today. They immediately received the certificates on their mobile and everything went perfectly fine,” said Umesh Shah, chairman of the society.