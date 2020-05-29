Mumbai

BMC rubbishes rumours of ‘locust swarm’

After social media was abuzz on Thursday with rumours of locusts (part of the locust swarm) being sighted in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that the pictures are not from the city, and that the swarm is around Vidarbha.

Several people took to social media to share pictures of locusts being sighted in and around Goregaon and Vikhroli.

Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer, BMC, said none of the pictures are from Mumbai. “A few locusts are seen in urban areas around monsoon but the swarm of locusts in question right now is around Vidarbha, and headed east. Locusts do not pose any threat to humans. They may rest in urban areas during the day and find crops to feast on at night,” he said.

