BMC rolls out ₹10 thali at its headquarters

The State government is yet to roll out its ₹10 thali, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is a step ahead. The civic headquarters’ canteen on Thursday began offering the thali to employees and visitors. The BMC may extend the scheme to its other offices.

The Shiv Sena, which controls the BMC, had announced before the Assembly elections that it would provide nutritious meals at affordable prices. Subsequently, during government formation, the scheme featured in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme too. The MVA, which comprises the Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, has decided to constitute a committee to draft the scheme to provide one meal for ₹10. The committee will be headed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and comprise secretaries of the Urban Development, Finance, Food and Civil Supplies departments. It is expected to be rolled out in six cities in the State, and the State government will bear ₹40 of the total cost of ₹50.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s canteen will now serve this meal to all staff and visitors for ₹10, and Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated the scheme. “The scheme is Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brainchild. It is being implemented across the State. Since the BMC canteen already had the option, we have decided to enforce it,” said the Mayor.

Four years ago, the canteen’s menu listed a thali that included two vegetables, a curry, rice and two rotis for ₹10. This was when the BMC had finalised the contractor to run the ground floor canteen, but he did not make the menu available. Since the cost is already included in his contract, the BMC will not have to bear any additional burden. The contract ends in a month, and the Sena wants to ensure the new contractor enforces the scheme strictly. “If it was not implemented at the canteen despite being an option, the Sena will ensure it is done now, as it is part of our election manifesto,” said standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.