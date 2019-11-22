BMC resumes crackdown on illegal parking

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resumed its crackdown on illegal parking on city roads in and has taken action against 136 vehicles in three days, collecting around ₹8 lakh in fine.

The civic body had, in August, unannounced its decision to regulate parking in the city to decongest roads and encourage people to use public transport. It had, as a result declared areas within 500-m of certain public parking lots as no-parking zones. It also declared five clusters of roads in the city as no-parking zones. Before Diwali, action slowed down and vehicles were seen back on the roads.

Between November 18 and 20, ₹8.89 lakh in fines was collected from 39 heavy vehicles (buses or trucks), 79 four-wheelers, five autorickshaws and one two-wheeler.

The fines are collected based on the type of vehicle and there is also a late fee for every day the vehicle is not retrieved by the owner.

After retired IAS officer Ramanath Jha quit the parking authority recently, the position has been given to RERA chief Gautam Chatterjee. He has been appointed as the head of the committee set up to frame guidelines for the formation of Mumbai Parking Authority.