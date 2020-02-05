BMC proposes mini medical colleges at peripheral hospitals

In an attempt to strengthen the secondary healthcare facilities in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to develop six peripheral hospitals as smaller medical colleges and thus equip them for specialised care. It was announced in Tuesday’s civic budget that Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses will be started in three hospitals each in the eastern and westerns suburbs.

Increase in footfall

The BMC has a three-tier health system: dispensaries at the primary level, peripheral hospitals at the second level and major hospitals attached to medical colleges at the tertiary level. With the increasing footfall of patients in the tertiary hospitals, strengthening the primary and secondary healthcare facilities has become crucial. “The peripheral hospitals are being converted to postgraduate centres for College Of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS)/Fellowship of CPS and DNB courses,” the budget document said.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said starting the courses and fellowships will convert the peripheral hospitals into “mini medical colleges”. “We are yet to finalise the six hospitals. Population growth in specific areas will be looked at before we finalise the hospitals,” he said.

The civic body also plans to build new peripheral hospitals to cater to areas that have seen a massive population growth. One of the areas that is under consideration for the new hospital is Chandivali. Mr. Kakani said only 60% of the health budget for 2019-20 was spent in the current financial year and he plans to take it to 90% in the next year.