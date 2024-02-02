ADVERTISEMENT

BMC presents ₹59,954.75 crore budget; 10.5% higher than last year

February 02, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Mumbai

“The budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 are proposed at ₹59,954.75 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is ₹54,256.07 crore, by 10.5%,” said the budget document.

PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body, on February 1 presented a ₹59,954.75 crore budget for the year 2024-25. The budgetary estimates this time are 10.5% more than the 2023-24 amount of ₹54,256.07 crore.

The civic administration presented the budget to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who was appointed as BMC administrator by the State government after the five-year term of corporators ended in March 2022.

This is the second time after 1985 that the BMC administration has presented the budget to an administrator as the five-year term of its corporators has ended.

