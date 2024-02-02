GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMC presents ₹59,954.75 crore budget; 10.5% higher than last year

“The budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 are proposed at ₹59,954.75 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is ₹54,256.07 crore, by 10.5%,” said the budget document.

February 02, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body, on February 1 presented a ₹59,954.75 crore budget for the year 2024-25. The budgetary estimates this time are 10.5% more than the 2023-24 amount of ₹54,256.07 crore.

The civic administration presented the budget to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who was appointed as BMC administrator by the State government after the five-year term of corporators ended in March 2022.

“The budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 are proposed at ₹59,954.75 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is ₹54,256.07 crore, by 10.5%,” said the budget document.

This is the second time after 1985 that the BMC administration has presented the budget to an administrator as the five-year term of its corporators has ended.

Related Topics

Mumbai / mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.