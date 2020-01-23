BMC picks contractor to build 3 approach roads to Delisle bridge

Nearly 18 months after Delisle bridge at Lower Parel was shut for traffic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a contractor for constructing three approach roads to it. Meanwhile, the bridge itself is already being constructed by the Western Railway (WR).

The roads will cost ₹138 crore and a proposal was passed in Wednesday’s standing committee meeting.

The 100-year-old road overbridge outside Lower Parel station was categorised as extremely dangerous in an audit by the Railways and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. This was part of an audit of city bridges after the Gokhale bridge in Andheri crashed.

The Delisle bridge was shut for traffic in July 2018, hugely impacting office-goers working in the nearby business district of Lower Parel. It was then decided that the WR would construct the bridge while BMC would look into the approach roads. The civic body will pay WR ₹125 crore for the bridge’s construction.

The civic body has now allotted work on the roads and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to perform a bhoomipujan on Republic Day.

There will be two approaches to the bridge on NM Joshi Marg and another one on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg. Those on NM Joshi Marg will be constructed first and the remaining one going towards Currey Road station will be taken up after they are completed. It will take 18 months to construct the roads.

“I hope both the WR and BMC complete the new bridge soon as it is a huge inconvenience. Pedestrians are allowed on the bridge but cars have to be parked at a distance and we have to walk,” Shilpa Kasle, who works at an office in Marathon Futurex, said.