BMC organises hearse vans, labourers to transport bodies

After a video of bodies placed next to COVID-19 patients in Sion hospital went viral, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged for 36 hearse vans and over 150 labourers to transport bodies from its hospitals to crematoriums. The vans will be deployed by the disaster control room.

The video triggered a lot of criticism for the BMC and the State government from Opposition parties and civil society. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was reportedly miffed at the incident, said to be one of the reasons for the transfer of former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Though the government has given strict orders to move bodies out of hospitals within 12 hours, there are delays as relatives may take time to claim the bodies due to either the lockdown or because they themselves are quarantined. Shortage of staff to wrap bodies and the lack of hearse vans and drivers, or drivers refusing to transport bodies, are other reasons.

The BMC has tied up with an agency to deploy the vans at major COVID-19 hospitals such as Nair, K.E.M., and Cooper. Every van comes with a driver and attendant. The BMC has deployed 72 labourers to carry the body into the van.

“This is not happening because of the video. We had already started receiving complaints of the lack of these vans and that is why we increased the number to 36 from 15. We are getting 65 more labourers from the agency for the job. Their job is to take the bodies to crematoriums. The entire operation will be controlled by the disaster control room,” said a senior civic official.

The control room has also been given the go-ahead to manage ambulances in the city.