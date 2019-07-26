‘BMC not to blame for Goregaon boy’s death’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has absolved itself of blame in the death of the 18-month-old boy who fell into a drain in Goregaon recently. An investigation by the BMC’s Vigilance Department has found that the drain had been covered by a lid which was later replaced with a plank of wood by some labourers working in the area. The plywood plank went missing later, but BMC staffers cannot be blamed for this, it has concluded.

Divyansh Singh fell into an open drain in Goregaon’s Veetbhatti area on July 10. CCTV footage showed the child falling into the drain located at the end of his alley, near the main road. Following the mishap, the Fire Brigade, police, BMC and National Disaster Response Force were deployed to look for the child to no avail. The boy’s father, Suraj Singh, filed a police complaint in the matter. The Hindu had reported that the Dindoshi police had filed a first information report against the BMC without naming anyone in particular. A case was registered for causing death due to negligence.

BMC had maintained that the drain had a cover, but local residents refuted the claim. Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had asked the Vigilance Department to investigate the matter. A report was submitted to the commissioner on Tuesday.

A senior engineer from the Vigilance Department said, “We took statements from people and used the CCTV footage, which makes it clear that the cover was there till July 1, after which it was removed. There is a paper factory in the area. When labourers come out with a headload, while loading or unloading, they would stack the material here. The footage showed they frequently used that place for doing this. The ground was not level due to an electric meter box, and that is why they would place a plywood plank. On July 7 or 8, the plank must have been removed.”

The officer said the face of the person who removed the cover could not be seen.

“We don’t see any reason to blame the staff. Yes, our staff didn’t notice the hole in the two days leading up to the mishap but it’s not necessary that they go there every day. Besides, the electric box blocks the view. That is why we are not blaming them,” the official said.

Vivek More, chief engineer of the department said, “The report has been submitted but is yet to be signed by the commissioner. We have recommended that the entire stretch of nullah that was opened for search operations be restored.”

The boy’s father found it perplexing. “Why would someone use ply for loading and unloading? They should show me evidence that someone opened the drain,” said Mr. Singh. “I will prove that the drain had been lying open for years. People from my area have written to the BMC and we have given those complaints to the police. The local corporator too was aware of it. I have told the police that BMC officers need to be suspended and arrested, or we will protest.”