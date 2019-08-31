BMC nets ₹65,000 in fines on first day of new parking rules

On Friday, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) new parking rules came into effect, action was taken against 28 errant motorists.

The motorists were fined for leaving their cars on five major roads in the city, which had been declared off limits for parking. Of these, 24 were parked on Maharshi Karve Road in Marine Lines, while two each were towed away from SV Road and LBS Road. Eight motorists paid the fine and left with their vehicles, but the rest failed to pay up. The BMC netted ₹65,000 in fines.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of C ward, said, “We had spread awareness among people and also put up signboards.” Parking was allowed on one side of Maharshi Karve Road. That is why, the action was smooth. Those who still ended up parking in banned zones were fined. Some complained about the fine, but the rest paid and took their vehicles back. Eventually, a parking contractor will be appointed to do the job.”

On Gokhale Road in Dadar, BMC officers chose to create awareness and directed people to the designated parking lots.