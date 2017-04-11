BMC moves to decide Oppn. leader

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday started formal proceedings to decide the leader of the Opposition in the BMC. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, after receiving legal opinion on the issue, wrote to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to either claim the post or refuse it.

The BMC had sought legal opinion after Congress leader Ravi Raja had staked a claim to the post.

According to sources, the legal department has said that the post could be offered to the party with the third largest tally in the BMC only if the second largest party refuses to claim the post. Mr. Mahadeshwar has informed the corporation that he has written a letter to this effect.

Sources said that while the BJP, the party with the second largest tally, has not claimed the Opposition leader’s post, neither has it formally declined it. This has made it difficult for the BMC to hand over the post to the Congress, the party with the third largest tally. More than a month after the present dispensation came to power, the BMC continues to function without a leader of Opposition.

BJP leader Manoj Kotak had earlier said that the BJP was not interested in the post. As per the assurance given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to accept any posts in BMC, the BJP would not accept this post either, Kotak had said in a BMC meeting. “The BMC needs an effective Opposition, and in case the chosen person fails to be up to the mark, the BJP would take him to task for it,” Mr. Kotak had said.

Later, Mr. Kotak told The Hindu: “We have made it amply clear that we are not interested in the leader of the Opposition post. The Chief Minister, too, has made it clear on it. What else does the corporation expect us to do? Since, no one had asked us to submit it in writing so far, we had never done it. If the Mayor asks us to in a letter, we shall reply to it.”

Mr. Raja said, “Since statements made in BMC meetings are legally valid in court, the Mayor should consider it as clear enough legal proof of the BJP’s denial of their claim to the post. The BJP leader has declined the post twice in BMC meetings. One then wonders why the Mayor has to dilly-dally further on this issue now.”

The BJP had opted out of the Mayoral race after the civic polls in February. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the party would not be aiming for any of the key posts in the BMC and its corporators would rather work as ‘gatekeepers of transparency’.