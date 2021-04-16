Mumbai

BMC modifies order on Jaslok Hospital

A day after declaring Jaslok Hospital as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday modified its order to say only 175 of the 227 beds shall function as COVID beds. Of these 29 shall be ICU beds.

The modified order comes after discussions between BMC and the hospital management. “It has been brought to the notice of MCGM that presently 30 critical patients undergoing cancer treatment and another 22 critical patients undergoing cardiac/nephro treatment are already admitted and considering their medical condition, shifting them to other hospital at this juncture may prove fatal,” the new order said.

