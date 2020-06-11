BMC, MHADA asked why Bhendi Bazaar building is not razed yet

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for failing to evict tenants and demolish a dilapidated building in Bhendi Bazaar. The court said with the monsoon approaching, the matter is urgent.

Justice Gautam Patel asked the BMC and MHADA to file affidavits explaining why no action was taken in the case. The Bench was hearing a petition filed by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which has undertaken cluster development on about 16.5 acres in Bhendi Bazaar.

“I am unable to understand why the BMC and MHADA, both statutory authorities, and both armed with sufficient statutory powers, have not proceeded to take action in accordance with their respective governing laws not only for removal of occupants, but also for demolition of the building,” said the judge.

‘SBUT not responsible’

‘The Bench expressed it displeasure after SBUT, which has been acquiring titles to various buildings — a necessary step for shifting tenants —informed the court that they should not be held responsible for any mishap related to the building, Haji Ismail Musafirkhana.

Senior advocate Viraag Tulzapurkar, appearing for SBUT, sought directions from the court that none of their employees or representatives should be held responsible in the event of any mishap related to the building. The issue arose because the tenants were not evicted despite the BMC having issued orders stating that the building was extremely dilapidated and could collapse.

Mr. Tulzapurkar said their main grievance was that many of these orders and notices issued by BMC or MHADA, including the most recent one in May 2020, have been addressed to SBUT threatening them with punitive action should they fail to evict the ground floor occupants and undertake steps to demolish the building.

Mosque on premises

One occupant of the building informed the court that there is a mosque in this building, that the building itself is Waqf property and that there is a title dispute.

The court said, “Assuming there is a masjid, this has no bearing or relevance at all to questions of public safety, for these are paramount, or to the question of structural soundness of the building in question. It is abundantly clear — and in this city at least there is no shortage of examples — that the collapse of a building especially in a crowded area will inevitably endanger the lives and properties of innocent third parties in the vicinity.”

The submission that there is a masjid is also seriously disputed, the court said, observing that Mr. Tulzapurkar has pointed out that at best, there is a space that can be described as a prayer hall, but there is certainly no masjid within the premises.

The court then asked both BMC and MHADA to file affidavits by June 12, when the issue will be heard again.