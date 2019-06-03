BMC invokes disaster Act to get plot for Mahul pumping station

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a first-of-its-kind fiat, has ordered the Salt Commissioner to release its land required for the pumping station in Mahul. The BMC has invoked a section of the Disaster Management Act to issue the order after years of delay.

After the 2005 floods, the BMC realised the need for an overhaul of the city’s storm water drains and announced the Brimstowad scheme, under which eight new storm water drain pumping stations were announced. Till last year, only five were in use and this year, a sixth one at Gazdarbandh is being commissioned.

Work on the two remaining pumping stations, Mogra and Mahul, has been in the offing for more than a decade. The Hindu reported recently how land acquisition is going on at a snail’s pace for the Mogra pumping station.

Meanwhile, the BMC has acted swiftly in the case of Mahul pumping station.

Every year, parts of Sion including Gandhi market, Shanmukhanand Hall, and King’s Circle flood heavily. Sion is not serviced by any pumping station owing to which water remains stagnant for some time. Portable pumps do not provide much relief, as a result of which Sion has become a nightmare for the storm water drain department, apart from the flooding at Hindmata junction.

The BMC has written to the Salt Commissioner several times in the last many years, but to no avail.

Considering the urgency of the situation and delay, the BMC has ordered the Salt Commissioner to release the earmarked land in Mahul. The District Disaster Management Authority chief and additional municipal commissioner A.L. Jarhad has signed the order under Section 30(2) V of the Disaster Management Act. The order was dispatched recently as directed by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

“We have powers under the Act but those were not used until now. This is the first time, a historical order. The issue directly concerns people’s lives and safety. That is why we took the measure. We will be giving them due compensation but we need the land immediately,” Mr. Jarhad said.

The BMC will also invoke the same Act to remove around 52 trees at Hindmata junction. The work on augmentation of a new storm water drain at Hindmata has been stalled owing to the presence of the trees. Their felling requires permission from the tree authority, but the authority itself is under dispute and the case is in the Bombay High Court.