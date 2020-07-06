BMC introduces robotic trolley

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a robotic trolley to reduce contact between health care workers and COVID-19 patients.

The robotic trolley will deliver food and medicines to patients at Poddar Hospital. Aaditya Thackeray, State’s Minister for Tourism and Environment, announced the launch of this robotic trolley on Twitter. He said apart from reducing contact between patients and health care staff, the trolley will also help further reduce the quantity of PPEs used during activities such as food distribution in Covid wards.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons donated 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and ₹10 crore for plasma trials in Mumbai. The BMC said in mid-March it had 3,500 beds and 291 ICU beds. This has now gone up to 14,000 beds with 1,540 ICU beds to cater to the needs of patients.