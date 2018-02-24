Mumbai

BMC hospital to offer bone marrow transplant

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start conducting bone marrow transplants at its super speciality hospital in Borivli from March. It will be the third public hospital in the city, after Sion Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital, to offer this treatment.

The procedure, that costs about ₹20-25 lakh in private hospitals, will be done for around ₹12 lakh and even free of cost for patients below the poverty line, officials said.

