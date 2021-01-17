Mumbai

BMC halts vaccination

Doctors and health workers take a selfie, after the virtual launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municpial Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said the vaccination drive in the city would be halted on Sunday and Monday due to a snag in the CoWIN application, which is being used by people to register for the vaccine.

The BMC said, “Glitches were observed in CoWIN app following which offline registration was allowed today. But the government has made digital registration mandatory. Vaccination will be suspended till the glitches are rectified.”

