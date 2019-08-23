BMC gets public support for MTHL, but not for tree felling

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) perhaps for the first time has received messages supporting an infrastructure project, while calling for suggestions and objections for a proposal to cut and transplant trees for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had sought permissions to fell 454 trees and transplant 550 trees for the project at Sewri.

Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens at the BMC, said they had received 130 objections but had also got around 89 mails and messages supporting the project. “People said the project should not be affected due to a delay in getting environmental clearances,” he said. The proposal, along with the suggestions and objections, will be sent to the Tree Authority of the BMC, who will take the final call.

The objections were centred around the climate change and the destruction of the city’s green cover to make way for large infrastructure projects.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena claimed that the MTHL’s original proposal had no mention of any tree cutting when environmental clearances were sought and granted.

“When I had sought information under the Right to Information Act around a year ago, I was told that there were no trees proposed to be cut. When the MMRDA had planned its entire project without the need to cut trees, how can they now change its plans and seek the removal of 1,004 trees?” he asked.

Mr. Bhathena said the entire project falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone, and had received approvals from all statutory bodies under the plan where no trees were to be cut.

The MTHL is a 21.8-km-long, six-lane bridge which consists of a 16.5-km-long bridge across Thane creek and viaducts on land on either side. The link will have interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and at Shivaji Nagar and Chirle on NH 4B on the Navi Mumbai side. The project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and is expected to cost ₹17,843 crore.