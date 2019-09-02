BMC focuses on preventive treatment to curb leptospirosis

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to control the spread of leptospirosis this monsoon, despite many incidents of flooding, through a focus on prophylaxis, or preventive action. In August, health officials provided preventive medication for the disease to nearly 1.92 lakh adults, apart from 181 pregnant women and 3,700 children, limiting the number of cases to 45.

“We have put 3,233 fever patients on early treatment of doxycycline (the antibiotic that works against leptospirosis) through the civic-run dispensaries,” said a civic official, adding that cases of leptospirosis have been in control despite the heavy downpour.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans through rat and cattle urine and excreta. It is commonly caused when one wades through contaminated water and the bacteria is transmitted through unhealed wounds in the skin, abrasions and cuts, especially on the foot.

So far this year, four people have succumbed to the disease, all in July. While a 55-year-old woman from Ghatkopar died on July 9, a 59-year-old man from Andheri succumbed on July 13. A Goregaon man (41) died on July 21, while a woman from Andheri (29) succumbed on July 29.

Last year, the infection had claimed 12 lives. The city had reported a high death toll of 19 from leptospirosis in 2015.

Dr. Padmaja Keskar, the BMC’s executive health officer, said, “People who have waded through water must consult a doctor for prophylactic treatment within 72 hours. The preventive medication that we have administered to those who were exposed to floodwater for more than an hour has helped in controlling the cases.” She said self-medication should be avoided as delayed treatment can lead to death.