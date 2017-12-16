BMC engineer, kin booked in disproportionate assets case

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed an FIR against an engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, his wife and deceased mother in a disproportionate assets case.

According to ACB officials, the accused have been identified as Anil Mistry (51), wife Akruti and mother Indumati. ACB officials said that during his tenure from March 3, 1990 to June 19, 2017, Mistry amassed assets worth crores of rupees. An evaluation of his assets revealed that they are worth ₹7.72 crore: 1307.18% more than his known and legal sources of income.

The assets in Akruti’s name are valued at ₹38.26 lakh. Assets worth ₹5.26 crore were found to be in Indumati’s name.

An ACB officer said, “Akruti and Indumati were named as accused after inquiries indicated that they had knowledge of his ill-gotten wealth and also encouraged him to amass wealth.”

Anil and Akruti got married in 1995 and separated in 2012. Akruti had written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief and the Chief Minister’s Office accusing Anil of corruption.

In February this year, Akruti sent evidence to the ACB regarding properties owned by Anil, including bungalows in Pune, Lonavala, Madh Island, Shahpur; a plot of land in Lonavala, a property in Adarsh Nagar, Andheri (East); flats in Andheri and Kandivali; and shops in Charkop and Andheri. She said that Anil allegedly purchased the properties with money obtained through corrupt means.

Inquiries, however, indicated her involvement in the amassing of wealth. She was then named an accused for abetment under the Prevention of Corruption Act.