BMC distributing over 3 lakh food packets a day

Apart from charitable organisations and volunteers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also doing its bit to feed the needy. It has been distributing three lakh food packets every day.

Soon after the migrant labour crisis started, it identified labourers stranded in the city who have lost their livelihood and cannot go to their native place and started providing them food. Besides this, the BMC is also providing food to homeless people.

It is currently providing for 1.57 lakh people by arranging nine lakh chapattis and 31,000 kg sabzi or 95,000 kg pulao or khichadi every day to provide them with two meals. In all, 3.14 lakh food packets sourced from NGOs, donors, charitable organisations and self-help groups are distributed to the needy every day. The food is transported to 400 designated spots using BEST buses.

The civic body had also started a helpline 1800-22-1292 for those who need food where people who wish to receive food packets or know of anybody who should receive a food packet can get registered.