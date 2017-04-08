BMC denies leaks in penguin enclosure

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied reports about leakages in the enclosure of the Humboldt penguins at Byculla Zoo. The BMC said videos going viral on social media of alleged leaks were baseless and false. It said over 3.5 lakh people had visited the penguins since March 18 and around 10,000 people came to see the birds on April 7. Director of the Zoo Dr. Sanjay Tripathi said works of solid concrete were made to appear like cracks to give a natural look and feel to the structure. “They have been there since the beginning and it’s just the natural look or impression and there are no leakages,” Mr. Tripathi said. A PIL in the Bombay High Court had alleged cracks developing in the pool. Correspondent
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor