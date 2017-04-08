BMC denies leaks in penguin enclosure

BMC denies reports of leak in Penguin enclosure

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied reports about leakages in the enclosure of the Humboldt penguins at Byculla Zoo. The BMC said videos going viral on social media of alleged leaks were baseless and false. It said over 3.5 lakh people had visited the penguins since March 18 and around 10,000 people came to see the birds on April 7. Director of the Zoo Dr. Sanjay Tripathi said works of solid concrete were made to appear like cracks to give a natural look and feel to the structure. “They have been there since the beginning and it’s just the natural look or impression and there are no leakages,” Mr. Tripathi said. A PIL in the Bombay High Court had alleged cracks developing in the pool. Correspondent