HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday as IMD issues 'red alert'

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic

July 27, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Water logging on SV Road in Andheri after heavy rains lash different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Water logging on SV Road in Andheri after heavy rains lash different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, issued a statement about it on Wednesday night.

"In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority," the statement said.

The IMD Mumbai issued "extremely heavy rainfall" warning (red alert) for Mumbai city and its suburban areas from 8 pm on July 26 to afternoon on July 27.

"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Chahal urged.

While the BMC said that the weather department's 'red alert' will be valid till afternoon, IMD officials clarified that it will be valid till 8.30 am.

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic.

The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period.

The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

Related Topics

Mumbai / rains / Monsoon

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.