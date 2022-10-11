BMC conducts drive to create awareness on menstruation in schools

A campaign, run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to create awareness among adolescent girls on menstruation has covered 32 schools across the city, and will conclude on Tuesday, which is International Girl Child Day.

The campaign ‘#Let’s Talk About It! Period!’ flagged off on September 29 and it is an initiation by the non-governmental organisation, Child Rights and You (CRY), that advocates for children’s rights. The campaign will help girls understand menstruation better and get rid of taboos about it.

“Awareness about menstruation is a subject that needs to be addressed right from school level, as many a times adolescent girls often miss school because of this. We are happy that CRY has taken up this task,” said Rajesh Kankal, Education Officer (Deputy Director Education Grade), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

During the campaign, several workshops were conducted that focused on mental, emotional and physical facets creating awareness about the harmful socio-cultural myths and practices related to menstruation. Girls participated in discussions and games to develop a positive body image and to understand how gender discrimination plays a large role in creating a negative impact on their health, self-image, and overall development.

The primary target group are girls between the age of 10- 17 years, and the secondary audience includes adolescent boys, family members and community members.

A survey was undertaken that covered over 4000 adolescent girls across rural and urban intervention areas in eight States, namely West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. It was done to assess their level of understanding, knowledge, attitude, and practice in managing menstrual health and hygiene, and to assess myths, misconceptions and restrictions practiced by girls during menstruation.