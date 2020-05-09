Mumbai

BMC commissioner transferred, Chahal to replace Pardeshi

Action taken a day after Central team’s visit; Opposition slams government

The commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Praveen Pardeshi was transferred on Friday evening, making way for Iqbal Chahal to take charge of the civic body amidst the city’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appointment of Mr. Chahal, who was the principal secretary in the urban development department (UDD) was part of a major bureaucratic rejig announced on Friday evening.

Mr. Pardeshi has swapped roles with Mr. Chahal, with additional charge of the irrigation department that the latter handled.

Mr. Pardeshi’s transfer comes a day after a visit by the Central inter-ministerial team to inspect measures taken by the civic body to control the spread of novel coronavirus in the city. According to sources, the Central team had expressed unhappiness over the manner in which containment zones were being operated, and also about the inadequate isolation facilities.

The Opposition parties were slammed the government over Mr. Pardeshi’s transfer saying it is blaming the administration for the failure of political leaders. “Praveen Pardeshi is being made a scapegoat,” said BJP former MP Kirit Somaiya.

Besides the new municipal commissioner, two new additional municipal commissioners will be joining the BMC. Former Thane municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was awaiting posting for over two months, is one of them.

He replaces Abasaheb Jarhad, who has been appointed as the new relief and rehabilitation secretary.

Former Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide, is the other additional municipal commissioner.

She will replace Jayashree Bhoj who is the new Managing Director, Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. Mr. Jarhad will replace Kishorraje Nimbalkar as R&R secretary. Mr .Nimbalkar goes as secretary, Public Works Department (PWD). Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, who was handling additional charge of PWD, will only look after Finance.

