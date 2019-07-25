BMC clears Mulund society of dengue threat

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation inspected a Mulund society following three cases of dengue, and found mosquito breeding spots in the society.

It destroyed the larvae and recently held a training programme for the society on how to prevent mosquito breeding.

A 32-year-old Mulund resident is the first person to die of dengue in the city this monsoon, according to a BMC press note. The deceased was a resident of Mulund’s Marathon Galaxy.

The press note also said two others from the family have also been diagnosed with dengue and are under treatment. BMC’s pest control department visited the society recently and found aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are responsible for dengue, breeding in four spots in the society.

BMC staffers imparted training to 15 society members in dengue prevention and went to a neighbouring society called Oasis, where they were initially denied entry. On Wednesday, they found two breeding spots there. Since January, BMC has inspected 68 lakh housing societies across Mumbai to look for dengue breeding spots. It found 18,420 aedis aegypti breeding spots and 3,752 anopheles (the species responsible for malaria) breeding spots.