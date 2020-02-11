BMC chief assures HC of law department revamp

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told the Bombay High Court on Monday that he is taking measures to revamp the corporation’s law department to reduce cases pending before the courts.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and B.G. Colabawalla was hearing a petition filed by one Kabita Jalui on September 27, 2019. She was seeking action from the assistant municipal commissioner, R South ward, to take necessary steps to shut down Amantran Restaurant at Evershine Millennium Paradise at Thakur village, Kandivali East. She also wanted action to be taken against the owner for running the eatery without a licence.

In the previous hearing, the court had said, “When we were made aware that the restaurant is admittedly being run without a licence, at least since 2016, we expressed our concern and enquired from the advocate representing BMC as to what steps have been taken since then to shut down the eating house. The answer was that the restaurant has been shut since the past three months. Since we were not satisfied with the answer, we again enquired as to what steps were taken by the corporation since 2016. The answer given now is that the corporation issued a notice and instituted prosecution against the individuals running the eating house without a licence.”

The court had also said, “That the advocates for the corporation and its officers completely lack sensitivity and are also not equipped to understand the seriousness of such matters is clear from the affidavit filed by the corporation. They have, instead of dealing with the issue of why the restaurant was allowed to run for several years without a licence, stated that they found the restaurant closed during the inspection on January 18, 2020. Neither the corporation nor the Chief Fire Officer have realised the consequences that are invited by such eating houses which run without a licence.”

The Bench had then summoned the BMC chief to be present in court.

On Monday, when the court told Mr. Pardeshi that it has received no assistance from the advocates and officers of the BMC, he assured the court that the number of cases before the court will reduce. He said an IAS officer has been appointed to oversee the revamp and streamlining of the legal department.