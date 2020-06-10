Mumbai

BMC can start repairing Mahul buildings: HC

They could be used as quarantine centres

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start repair works in buildings at Mahul in case they need to be used as quarantine centres.

The BMC told the court that buildings in Mahul will be used as quarantine centres only as the last resort but they need to be kept ready with electricity and water supply. The court allowed the civic body to start repair work but said special permission will be needed to start using the buildings as quarantine centres.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a petition filed by Sharda Tevar, mother of an undertrial prisoner lodged at Arthur Road jail, along with a public interest litigation (PIL) by a non-government organisation Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan that works for the homeless, slum dwellers and marginalised communities on housing, food and water issues.

Ms. Tevar’s petition stated that Mahul area in Chembur is unsuitable to quarantine and treat COVID-19 patients because of acute pollution around it. The residents in the area have reported a variety of health issues, in particular severe respiratory ailments like asthma and tuberculosis within a short period of moving to Mahul.

The petition stated that it will be counter-productive to quarantine COVID-19 patients here as the virus is linked to acute respiratory illness and three judicial forums have declared the colony uninhabitable because of the high level of industrial pollution. In September 2019, the high court too had restrained the State government from shifting slum dwellers or project affected people to the area.

